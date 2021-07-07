COVID-19: 1 new case in City of Kawartha Lakes; two additional hospitalized cases in HKPR region

Send this page to someone via email

For the second-straight day, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit on Wednesday reported just one new case of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction.

However, the number of active cases fell to 23, down from 25 reported on Tuesday and 28 on Monday. All 23 cases are in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

There were three additional resolved cases reported Wednesday. The 2,097 cumulative resolved cases make up 96 per cent of the health unit’s 2,183 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Also for the second consecutive day, the number of variant cases remains unchanged at 810. Total variant cases include 429 in the Kawarthas, 344 in Northumberland County, and 37 in Haliburton County.

There remains one active outbreak with 11 active cases as of Monday at the Kawartha Lakes Haliburton (KLH) Housing Corp. residence at 68 Lindsay St. N. in Lindsay. The outbreak was initially declared on Canada Day and the Delta variant has been identified in at least one of the confirmed cases.

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 70 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 11 at workplace settings, 10 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 10 listed as “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

Other data for Wednesday:

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 84 — an additional two cases since Tuesday’s update. Four people are currently in an area hospital with one in an intensive care unit (unchanged). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported two admitted COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday (one more since Tuesday). Since the pandemic began, there have been 49 hospitalized in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 32 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Vaccination

Starting this week, the health unit is hosting first-dose walk-in clinics at its sites in Cobourg and Fenelon Falls throughout the month of July. The clinics are open to anyone age 12 and older who has yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. No appointment is required, but you must be a resident of Northumberland County, City of Kawartha Lakes or Haliburton County.

The first-dose clinics will be held at the following locations:

Cobourg Community Centre (750 D’Arcy St.) on Thursdays and Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 pm: July 8, July 9, July 15, July 16, July 22 and July 23.

Fenelon Falls Community Centre (27 Veterans Way) on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 pm: July 10, July 11, July 17, July 18 and July 25 (not July 24).

