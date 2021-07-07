SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

20,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments opened for new clinic in Kitchener this weekend

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 11:30 am
Waterloo Region’s vaccine distribution task force says it has made 20,000 appointments available for this weekend at the new COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Bingemans.

“This weekend will provide thousands of additional residents the opportunity to get their first or second dose,” the region’s medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang stated.

Read more: COVID-19 ‘Hockey Hub’ vaccination site coming to Kitchener this week

“I would encourage residents not to delay getting protection from the COVID-19 virus and the highly contagious Delta variant. Plan to get two doses of the vaccine as soon as possible for your best protection.”

The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. on both days as the new “Hockey Hub” clinic swings into full gear.

It allows patients to remain in their seats as all medical services come to them. It is scheduled for a soft launch on Thursday.

Over the first two days it is open, it will only offer the Moderna vaccine, but on the weekend, Pfizer will also be an option, allowing those between the ages of 12 and 17 to also be vaccinated.

Read more: Waterloo Region’s top doctor says details are coming on move to Step 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan

In an effort to make things easier, the region says it will run a shuttle bus service every 30 minutes between Bingemans and Central Station, which is located at King and Victoria streets in Kitchener.

The region says it encouraging anyone who has a second-dose appointment booked for later in the summer to book an earlier date.

