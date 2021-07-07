Quebec reports 103 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 103 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death, which took place in the past 24 hours, on Wednesday.

Montreal reported the highest number of new infections with 35, and its northern suburb Laval had 23 new cases.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said the government is “closely” overseeing the epidemiological situation in the province.

“The goal is for all Quebecers to be adequately vaccinated by Aug. 31,” he wrote on Twitter. “We want to avoid a new rise in cases after the summer season.”

The province has administered another 106,467 shots of the novel coronavirus vaccine since the last report. To date, more than 8.9 million doses have been given.

Health authorities say the remaining shipment of 18,720 doses of the Pfizer vaccine has arrived. No other deliveries are expected this week.

Hospitalizations related to the health crisis rose by one for a total of 103 patients. Of them, there are 25 in intensive care units, a drop of two from the previous day.

When it comes to screening, 17,226 tests were conducted Monday, the latest day for which that information is available.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 375,365 cases in the province. The virus has killed 11,219 Quebecers to date.

The number of recoveries, meanwhile, topped 363,000 as of Wednesday.

—with files from The Canadian Press

