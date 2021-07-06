Kingston, Ont. police seek public assistance in search for local woman

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Police is asking the public for help in locating a woman who has been missing for over a week.

Officials say Tameria MacDonald was last seen on June 28, 2021, at approximately 10:00 p.m. at the Kingston Centre located near Bath Road and Princess Street.

MacDonald has family and friends in the Brockville area, but her current whereabouts are unknown and her family is concerned for her welfare.

She is described as five-foot-five-inches tall and 130 lbs, with a fair complexion and medium build. MacDonald has blue eyes and shoulder-length hair which has been dyed pink with blue highlights.

Her tongue is pierced and she has a large Pokemon tattoo of the Pikachu character on her right upper leg. She also has a tattoo of a pulse emblem on her left arm and a pink cancer ribbon tattoo on her right shin.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black sweater or hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tameria MacDonald is asked to please contact Det. Dave Wein at 613-549-4660 ext. 6198 or via email at dwein@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

