Canada

Kingston police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 3:07 pm
Kingston police ask people in the city to keep an eye out for 13-year-old Landon Pilon, who went missing Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Kingston police ask people in the city to keep an eye out for 13-year-old Landon Pilon, who went missing Tuesday afternoon. Kingston police

A 13-year-old boy has gone missing in Kingston, police say.

Landon Pilon was last seen Tuesday in the early afternoon in the Rideau and Corrigan Street area of downtown Kingston.

Pilon has a medical condition and his family is concerned for his well-being.

His whereabouts are unknown but police say he frequents the downtown core and the city’s north end.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, light-coloured shorts, white socks and no shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Kingston police at 613-549-4660.

