Kingston police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 13-year-old boy has gone missing in Kingston, police say.

Landon Pilon was last seen Tuesday in the early afternoon in the Rideau and Corrigan Street area of downtown Kingston.

Pilon has a medical condition and his family is concerned for his well-being.

His whereabouts are unknown but police say he frequents the downtown core and the city’s north end.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, light-coloured shorts, white socks and no shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Kingston police at 613-549-4660.

Advertisement