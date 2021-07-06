B.C. Lions and Corus announce broadcast partnership

The B.C. Lions and Corus Entertainment have announced a two-year broadcast partnership.
All Lions games will be broadcast live on AM730 and streamed online, along with one-hour pre-game and post-game shows.
B.C. football fans welcomed back into the Lions’ Den
Longtime broadcasters Bob (The Moj) Marjanovich and Giulio Caravatta will provide the play-by-play.
Global News Radio 980 CKNW will broadcast interviews with players and coaches, while Global BC and BC 1 will offer extensive television coverage.
Lions training camp is set to begin Sunday in Kamloops.
The CFL club will kick off the 2021 season with a trip to Regina to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Aug. 6.
AM 730 is also the radio home of the Vancouver Whitecaps.
