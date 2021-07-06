Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

B.C. Lions and Corus announce broadcast partnership

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 3:26 pm
Click to play video: 'BC Lions get back in action' BC Lions get back in action
BC Lions head coach Rick Campbell joins 'Global News Morning' to discuss the upcoming shortened season and what fans can expect.

The B.C. Lions and Corus Entertainment have announced a two-year broadcast partnership.

All Lions games will be broadcast live on AM730 and streamed online, along with one-hour pre-game and post-game shows.

Click to play video: 'B.C. football fans welcomed back into the Lions’ Den' B.C. football fans welcomed back into the Lions’ Den
B.C. football fans welcomed back into the Lions’ Den – May 26, 2021

Longtime broadcasters Bob (The Moj) Marjanovich and Giulio Caravatta will provide the play-by-play.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Global News Radio 980 CKNW will broadcast interviews with players and coaches, while Global BC and BC 1 will offer extensive television coverage.

Read more: CFL going ahead with August start to 2021 season

Lions training camp is set to begin Sunday in Kamloops.

The CFL club will kick off the 2021 season with a trip to Regina to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Aug. 6.

AM 730 is also the radio home of the Vancouver Whitecaps.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFL tagBC Lions tagBC Lions AM730 tagBC Lions broadcast tagBC Lions Corus Entertainment tagBC Lions radio tagBC Lions radio broadacst 2021 tagBC Lions radio rights tagBob "The Moj" Marjanovich tagWhere can I listen to the BC Lions tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers