Vancouver Whitecaps and Corus announce broadcast partnership

The Vancouver Whitecaps and Corus Entertainment have announced a two-year broadcast partnership that will include radio broadcasts, regular programming, match coverage, and content.

The MLS club’s matches will be broadcast live on AM730 and streamed online, starting with a one-hour pre-match show. Corey Basso and Colin Miller will have the play-by-play.

Global News Radio 980 CKNW will broadcast regular weekly programming and a coaches’ show. Global BC and BC 1 will also have ongoing television coverage.

Whitecaps sporting director and CEO Axel Schuster said he believes the partnership will help the team connect with fans as they train and play matches in the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re not playing at home, not in front of our fans,” he said. “All U.S. teams have the possibility to play in front of fans so we need even more that partnership, that connection to stay connected with our fans, to deliver them some of the feeling, the vibe around the team and I’m very happy to have that now.”

The team is in Utah ahead of the season opener against the Portland Timbers on April 18.