Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Vancouver Whitecaps and Corus announce broadcast partnership

By Staff Global News
Posted April 8, 2021 2:04 pm

The Vancouver Whitecaps and Corus Entertainment have announced a two-year broadcast partnership that will include radio broadcasts, regular programming, match coverage, and content.

The MLS club’s matches will be broadcast live on AM730 and streamed online, starting with a one-hour pre-match show. Corey Basso and Colin Miller will have the play-by-play.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Whitecaps release colourful print to raise money for food banks' Vancouver Whitecaps release colourful print to raise money for food banks
Vancouver Whitecaps release colourful print to raise money for food banks – May 1, 2020

Global News Radio 980 CKNW will broadcast regular weekly programming and a coaches’ show. Global BC and BC 1 will also have ongoing television coverage.

Story continues below advertisement

Whitecaps sporting director and CEO Axel Schuster said he believes the partnership will help the team connect with fans as they train and play matches in the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper honing skills back home in Saskatchewan

“We’re not playing at home, not in front of our fans,” he said. “All U.S. teams have the possibility to play in front of fans so we need even more that partnership, that connection to stay connected with our fans, to deliver them some of the feeling, the vibe around the team and I’m very happy to have that now.”

The team is in Utah ahead of the season opener against the Portland Timbers on April 18.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MLSVancouver WhitecapsWhitecapsAxel SchusterVancouver Whitecaps online streamingVancouver Whitecaps radio rightsWhitecaps radioWhitecaps radio broadcastWhitecaps radio station

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers