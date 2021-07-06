Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Ontario government asks school boards to develop anti-trafficking strategies by 2022

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2021 1:41 pm
A empty hallway is pictured at Eric Hamber Secondary School in Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 23, 2020. View image in full screen
A empty hallway is pictured at Eric Hamber Secondary School in Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

TORONTO — Ontario says school boards across the province will need to develop a strategy to combat human trafficking by the beginning of next year.

The province says it will spend $2.4 million to support necessary training and resources for the move, which will help schools identify, respond to and prevent trafficking of children.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the average age of recruitment into sex trafficking is 13 years old and schools will increasingly play an important role in fighting the problem.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Too much power’: Durham reacts to Ontario’s new human trafficking legislation

The province released a new policy framework today that it says will help boards build and implement their anti-trafficking strategies.

It says boards will need to raise awareness of sex trafficking, train staff to identify patterns of trafficking, and establish supports for students who are at risk of being trafficked.

Story continues below advertisement

The province notes that in 2019, Ontario had the highest number of police-reported incidents of human trafficking in the country.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Ontario government tagHuman Trafficking tagOntario schools tagStephen Lecce tagsex trafficking tagontario students tagChild Trafficking tagOntario school boards taganti-trafficking tagtrafficking of children tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers