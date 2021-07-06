Folklorama to go virtual this year

Send this page to someone via email

For more than 50 years, Folklorama has been allowing Manitobans to travel around the world without the need to pack their bags. But this year, people won’t even have to leave their couch since the festival is going virtual.

From Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, viewers will get to check out different regions around the globe each night and experience ethnocultural performances and entertainment, streamed live on YouTube from the Burton Cummings Theatre — for free.

This year, the festival is introducing a brand-new virtual ethnocultural marketplace, running until the end of August.

5:24 Global Give Back: Folklorama Global Give Back: Folklorama – Mar 9, 2021

Folklorama will be teaming up with local restaurants from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8 for people to purchase ethnic treats you may only get once a year.

This year, 50/50 raffle tickets are available online, supporting the Folklorama Cultural Preservation Fund, which helps youth-focused projects that celebrate, educate, promote and preserve culture.

“With the reality that a festival as we have known would still not be possible in 2021, the one message that resonated was the importance of keeping the spirit of Folklorama alive and finding a way to come together safely,” says Stan Hall, Folklorama board chair.

While this year may look different, “Folklorama will always be known for bringing Manitobans together to celebrate the diverse cultures that make up the fabric of our province,” said Manny Atwal, president of Manitoba Liquor Marts, which is sponsoring this year’s events.

The festival says it has already begun planning for the traditional 2022 festival, which will take place July 31 to Aug. 13, 2022.

Any vendors or restaurants wishing to participate should email Katie Green at kgreen@folklorama.ca.