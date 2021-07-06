Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 homes damaged after shots fired in North Preston, N.S.

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 11:11 am
A file photo of an RCMP badge.
A file photo of an RCMP badge. Global News

The RCMP says two homes were damaged after shots were fired in North Preston, N.S., over the weekend.

In a release, police say Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of shots fired around 2:30 a.m. on July 3. It said a residence on Clarence Street was hit, but no injuries were reported.

Then, at 12 p.m. on July 4, police responded to another report of shots fired on Alex Lane. A home was damaged, but again, no injuries were reported.

Trending Stories

Read more: Queens County man dies after collision on Highway 3

The release said the investigations are ongoing and are being led by the RCMP and Halifax Regional Police’s integrated criminal investigation division.

Last week, police responded to another report of shots fired in North Preston on July 2, hitting a home on Cain Street. No injuries were reported in that case, either.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagNova Scotia tagPolice tagNova Scotia RCMP tagShots fired tagNorth Preston tagHalifax District RCMP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers