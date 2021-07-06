2 homes damaged after shots fired in North Preston, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP says two homes were damaged after shots were fired in North Preston, N.S., over the weekend.

In a release, police say Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of shots fired around 2:30 a.m. on July 3. It said a residence on Clarence Street was hit, but no injuries were reported.

Then, at 12 p.m. on July 4, police responded to another report of shots fired on Alex Lane. A home was damaged, but again, no injuries were reported.

The release said the investigations are ongoing and are being led by the RCMP and Halifax Regional Police’s integrated criminal investigation division.

Last week, police responded to another report of shots fired in North Preston on July 2, hitting a home on Cain Street. No injuries were reported in that case, either.

