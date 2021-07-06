Sir John A. Macdonald’s gravesite in Kingston, Ont., vandalized

Send this page to someone via email

Sir John A. Macdonald‘s gravesite at the Cataraqui Cemetery was vandalized around Canada Day last week.

Photos sent to Global News show the gravestone of Canada’s first prime minister covered in red paint and a monument that once held a plaque the words: “For all the pain you cause, burn in hell.”

The cemetery said it was discovered early on July 1.

The plaque that once stood on the monument was already removed by Parks Canada after being previously vandalized.

The vandalism has since been removed and has been reported to police, according to Cataraqui Cemetery.

The gravesite will soon be home to the Macdonald’s statue, which was removed from City Park over two weeks ago amid growing calls to take it down.

2:27 182 unmarked graves found near Cranbrook, B.C. residential school on eve of Canada Day 182 unmarked graves found near Cranbrook, B.C. residential school on eve of Canada Day

Prior to its removal, a group of Indigenous people vowed to camp out by the statue until it was removed.

The renewed calls to reevaluate how Canada deals with Macdonald’s legacy came as hundreds of bodies of children were being discovered in unmarked graves at residential schools in western Canada. The discoveries continue to happen.

The pedestal that once held the statue still remains in City Park, and has itself been vandalized, but the city says it, too, will be removed July 16.

2:01 Sir John A statue removed from Kingston’s City Park Sir John A statue removed from Kingston’s City Park – Jun 18, 2021

The city says it will be put into temporary storage in the coming weeks to prevent more vandalism.

Chief administrative officer Lanie Hurdle says the pedestal will remain stored until a decision has been made on its future use.

Police have yet to provide information about the incident but said they are working on a request for comment.