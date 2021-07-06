Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sir John A. Macdonald’s gravesite in Kingston, Ont., vandalized

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 11:14 am
Sir John A. Macdonald's gravesite in Kingston's Cataraqui Cemetery was vandalized around Canada Day last week. View image in full screen
Sir John A. Macdonald's gravesite in Kingston's Cataraqui Cemetery was vandalized around Canada Day last week.

Sir John A. Macdonald‘s gravesite at the Cataraqui Cemetery was vandalized around Canada Day last week.

Photos sent to Global News show the gravestone of Canada’s first prime minister covered in red paint and a monument that once held a plaque the words: “For all the pain you cause, burn in hell.”

Read more: Site of former Sir John A. Macdonald statue tagged with white supremacist graffiti

The cemetery said it was discovered early on July 1.

Submitted View image in full screen
Submitted. Submitted

The plaque that once stood on the monument was already removed by Parks Canada after being previously vandalized.

Story continues below advertisement

The vandalism has since been removed and has been reported to police, according to Cataraqui Cemetery.

The gravesite will soon be home to the Macdonald’s statue, which was removed from City Park over two weeks ago amid growing calls to take it down.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: '182 unmarked graves found near Cranbrook, B.C. residential school on eve of Canada Day' 182 unmarked graves found near Cranbrook, B.C. residential school on eve of Canada Day
182 unmarked graves found near Cranbrook, B.C. residential school on eve of Canada Day

Prior to its removal, a group of Indigenous people vowed to camp out by the statue until it was removed.

The renewed calls to reevaluate how Canada deals with Macdonald’s legacy came as hundreds of bodies of children were being discovered in unmarked graves at residential schools in western Canada. The discoveries continue to happen.

The pedestal that once held the statue still remains in City Park, and has itself been vandalized, but the city says it, too, will be removed July 16.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Sir John A statue removed from Kingston’s City Park' Sir John A statue removed from Kingston’s City Park
Sir John A statue removed from Kingston’s City Park – Jun 18, 2021

The city says it will be put into temporary storage in the coming weeks to prevent more vandalism.

Chief administrative officer Lanie Hurdle says the pedestal will remain stored until a decision has been made on its future use.

Police have yet to provide information about the incident but said they are working on a request for comment.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Residential Schools tagVandalism tagSir John A. Macdonald tagCataraqui Cemetery tagGravesite tagKingston Sir john a tagstatue removed tagCemetery Vandalized tagvandalism sir john a. tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers