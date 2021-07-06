Menu

Canada

Queens County man dies after collision on Highway 3

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 10:02 am
A 56-year-old man from Queens County has died after a collision on Highway 3. View image in full screen
A 56-year-old man from Queens County has died after a collision on Highway 3. File / Global News

A 56-year-old man from Queens County died following a collision on Highway 3 in White Point, N.S., according to the RCMP.

In a release, police said EHS told officers about the collision around 9:55 a.m. Monday .

“Police attended the scene and found that a pickup truck had been travelling on Highway 3 when it failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway,” police said, adding the truck had minor damage.

Read more: Halifax Regional Police officer facing four charges, including assault

“The driver and lone occupant of the pickup truck, a 56-year-old Queens County man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Police say a collision reconstructionist was at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

