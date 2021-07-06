Menu

Sports

Guelph Nighthawks drop third in a row to remain winless this season

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 10:12 am

The Guelph Nighthawks are still looking for the first win of the 2021 Canadian Elite Basketball Season after falling 101-89 to the Hamilton Honey Badgers on Monday night.

Guelph’s record is 0-3, which puts them in last place to start the season.

Read more: Guelph Nighthawks renew radio broadcasting partnership with 1460 CJOY

Cat Barber had 19 points and seven rebounds for Guelph in the loss, while Ahmed Hill dropped 14 points with 57 per cent shooting in a bounce-back performance.

The guard had 18 points on opening night but only eight points in Saturday’s loss to Hamilton.

“He works hard, he really just competes and gets after it,” said head coach Charles Kissi of Hill.

“Sometimes it’s too much energy and he gets into foul trouble and stuff, but you know what? You can’t knock him for that because his energy is so great.”

The Nighthawks will play their home opener on Friday against the Honey Badgers, which are now 4-1 on the season.

Trending Stories

Read more: Moon, Skeens lead the way as Stingers remain unbeaten following 104-87 win over BlackJacks

It’s the first time Guelph has played at the Sleeman Centre since August 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The arena will be empty due to gathering restrictions but 1460 CJOY will have the game, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

