Canadian victim’s remains recovered in Florida condo collapse: Global Affairs

Nearly two weeks after a deadly condo collapsed in Florida, the remains of a Canadian has been found among the rubble, according to Global Affairs Canada (GAC).

On Tuesday, GAC confirmed in a statement that the remains of one Canadian citizen were found at the site of the building collapse in Surfside, Fla. At least three other Canadian citizens remain unaccounted for, GAC added.

“Canadian consular officials in Miami are providing direct support to the family of the deceased and to the families of the unaccounted individuals and are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information,” GAC said in a statement.

On June 24, a 12-storey condominium building in the Miami-area partially caved in. Search and rescue crews have been working around the clock since trying to find survivors among the rubble.

On Monday, four more victims were discovered in the pile of rubble, bringing the death toll to 28. Another 117 people remain unaccounted for.

GAC previously said four Canadians may have been “affected” by the collapse, adding they were from three families.

Over the weekend, demolition crews set off explosives to bring down the damaged remaining portion of the collapsed condo building, a key step to resuming the search for victims as rescuers possibly gain access to new areas of the rubble.

This allowed crews to search previously inaccessible places, including bedrooms where people were believed to be sleeping at the time of the disaster, officials said.

— With files from the Associated Press