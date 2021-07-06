Menu

Canada

Moon, Skeens lead the way as Stingers remain unbeaten following 104-87 win over BlackJacks

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 12:23 am
The Edmonton Stingers prepare to play a home game on July 2, 2021. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Stingers prepare to play a home game on July 2, 2021. Eric Beck/ Global News

The Edmonton Stingers won their third-straight game Monday night as the team outscored the Ottawa BlackJacks 104-87 in front of 875 fans at the Expo Centre.

The victory maintained the Stingers’ perfect record (3-0) in the 2021 Canadian Elite Basketball League season while the BlackJacks dropped to 1-4.

READ MORE: CEBL gets go ahead from health officials to tip off season on June 24 

The Stingers tweeted that forward Brady Skeens was named the player of the game. Skeens collected 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the win.

Stingers guard Xavier Moon, who captured the CEBL MVP award following Edmonton’s championship-winning season last year, led the way in scoring with 25 points while also collecting four rebounds and nine assists.

READ MORE: Edmonton Stingers’ Xavier Moon parlays championship season into second-straight CEBL MVP award 

The Stingers’ next game is at home on Thursday when they host the Saskatchewan Rattlers (0-4).

Watch below: (From Aug. 1, 2019) They’re in second place in the Canadian Elite Basketball League and they’ve become active members of the community. John Sexsmith tells us about the success the Edmonton Stingers are having.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Stingers create a buzz during first season in CEBL' Edmonton Stingers create a buzz during first season in CEBL
Edmonton Stingers create a buzz during first season in CEBL – Aug 1, 2019
