Moon, Skeens lead the way as Stingers remain unbeaten following 104-87 win over BlackJacks

The Edmonton Stingers won their third-straight game Monday night as the team outscored the Ottawa BlackJacks 104-87 in front of 875 fans at the Expo Centre.

The victory maintained the Stingers’ perfect record (3-0) in the 2021 Canadian Elite Basketball League season while the BlackJacks dropped to 1-4.

The Stingers tweeted that forward Brady Skeens was named the player of the game. Skeens collected 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the win.

Stingers guard Xavier Moon, who captured the CEBL MVP award following Edmonton’s championship-winning season last year, led the way in scoring with 25 points while also collecting four rebounds and nine assists.

The Stingers’ next game is at home on Thursday when they host the Saskatchewan Rattlers (0-4).

