Annual summer ‘free fishing weekend’ July 10-11 in Saskatchewan

This summer’s annual “free fishing weekend” in Saskatchewan — designated to encourage angling participation — will be taking place during the weekend of July 10-11.

This coming weekend, people are invited to dip their line in any public waters open to sport fishing, with no licence required.

“It is a good weekend to create some memories and enjoy the beauty of what our lakes, streams and rivers have to offer,” Environment Minister Warren Kaeding said in a press release on Monday.

“Whether it’s largemouth bass at Boundary Dam or catfish in the Qu’Appelle River system or any of the many world-class fishing opportunities we have in our northern waterbodies, Free Fishing Weekend gives people the chance to try something new.”

According to the ministry, over 250,000 people participate in sport fishing in the province annually.

Free fishing weekend does not apply in national parks and anyone planning on taking fish out-of-province must purchase a licence, ministry officials said.

