Canada

Winnipeg Hiker in heat-related distress rescued in Pisew Falls

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 6:51 pm
A photo of Pisew Falls hiking trail. View image in full screen
A photo of Pisew Falls hiking trail. RCMP

On July 3rd Wabowden RCMP received a report of a hiker in heat-related medical distress on the Pisew Falls-Kwasitchewan Falls Hiking Trail in Pisew Falls Provincial Park.

The temperature was 37 C when the police received the report.

The 50-year-old female hiker from Winnipeg was with another hiker approximately six kilometres from the Pisew Falls trail exit.

Officers responded by boat and found the two hikers and were taken to EMS.

Winnipeg mayor announces city's plans for impending heat wave

Police say there were no serious injuries.

“We are so glad that people are out and enjoying the beautiful outdoor trails in the area,” said Corporal Lisa Wowchuk, Wabowden RCMP Detachment Commander.

“With high temperatures, we want to remind anyone heading out on these long and somewhat difficult hikes to make sure they have enough water and are dressed appropriately. Give yourself lots of time so you can take breaks and find some shade.”

A photo of Pisew Falls hiking trail. View image in full screen
A photo of Pisew Falls hiking trail. RCMP

 

