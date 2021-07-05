Regina man charged for allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting woman: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old man from Regina is facing several charges after he allegedly drugged a woman before sexually assaulting her, police say.

The Regina Police Service says officers were called to the Regina General Hospital to pick up a sexual assault kit shortly before 2:30 a.m. on June 2.

The woman told police she was sexually assaulted by a man in possession of a gun who had given her an intoxicating substance that made her unable to move temporarily.

Police say their investigation led them to arrest Harvey Ronald Fedyk. According to police, officers searched the suspect’s home and found several firearms in violation of a previous release order condition.

Along with a sexual assault charge and administering a drug to overcome resistance charge, Fedyk is facing charges that include two counts of possessing a firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and trafficking weapons.

He appeared in provincial court Monday morning.

