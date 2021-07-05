Halifax Regional Police officer facing four charges, including assault

A Halifax officer is facing four charges, stemming from the arrest of a man last fall.
Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), an independent police watchdog, laid the charges against Const. Jacob Farr, 31.
Farr is charged with two counts of assault, one count of obstruction of a peace officer, and one charge of breach of trust for “failing to report his actions in police reports as required.”
The charges are in relation to an arrest Farr made of a man on Oct. 12, 2020.
SiRT began its investigation on Feb. 3 of this year, after receiving information from Halifax Regional Police.
Farr is schedule to appear in Provincial Court in Halifax on Aug. 5.
