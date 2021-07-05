Menu

Crime

Halifax Regional Police officer facing four charges, including assault

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 4:44 pm
The province's independent Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) laid four charges against, a 31-year-old member of the Halifax Regional Police.
The province's independent Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) laid four charges against, a 31-year-old member of the Halifax Regional Police. File/ Global News

A Halifax officer is facing four charges, stemming from the arrest of a man last fall.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), an independent police watchdog, laid the charges against Const. Jacob Farr, 31.

Read more: Police watchdog agency probes alleged assault by Cape Breton police during arrest

Farr is charged with two counts of assault, one count of obstruction of a peace officer, and one charge of breach of trust for “failing to report his actions in police reports as required.”

Trending Stories

The charges are in relation to an arrest Farr made of a man on Oct. 12, 2020.

SiRT began its investigation on Feb. 3 of this year, after receiving information from Halifax Regional Police.

Farr is schedule to appear in Provincial Court in Halifax on Aug. 5.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in talks about sharing a police watchdog' New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in talks about sharing a police watchdog
New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in talks about sharing a police watchdog – Jul 24, 2020
