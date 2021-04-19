Police watchdog agency probes alleged assault by Cape Breton police during arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s independent police watchdog agency is investigating an allegation that Cape Breton Regional Police officers assaulted a person during an arrest.

The Serious Incident Response Team, or SIRT, says in a news release issued today the incident goes back to an arrest on Aug. 29 last year.

However, the investigators say SIRT was only contacted about it on Feb. 1 by the Cape Breton police, after the Sydney-based force received a letter from a third party saying the person involved had suffered serious injuries during his arrest.

The agency says it launched a preliminary investigation, but due to the pandemic officers were unable to speak to the affected person until March 30.

The team can independently launch an investigation or begin one after a referral from a chief of police, the head of the RCMP in Nova Scotia or the justice minister.

The director is expected to file a public report summarizing the findings within three months of the investigation’s completion.