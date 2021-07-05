Menu

Crime

Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in Mississauga shooting was out on parole, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 6:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Peel Police investigating fatal Mississauga shooting' Peel Police investigating fatal Mississauga shooting
WATCH ABOVE: (June 10) A 22-year-old woman was found shot in parking lot of landscaping company in Mississauga. Mark Carcasole reports. – Jun 10, 2021

Peel Regional Police say a suspect charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a woman in Mississauga was out on parole at the time of the incident.

Police said that on June 9 around 11:40 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Ninth Line and Burnhamthorpe Road West for reports of a shooting.

Twenty-two-year-old Marissa Radstake of Walkerton was found suffering from gunshots wounds in the parking lot of a business and died at the scene.

Read more: 22-year-old woman found dead after shooting in west Mississauga

On Monday, police announced in a news release that two men were charged in connection with her murder.

Twenty-four-year-old Kitchener resident Richard Wuol and 21-year-old Mississauga resident Kadir Aidarus were each charged with first-degree murder, police said, adding that both are “known to police.”

Story continues below advertisement

Officers added that Aidarus was on parole and part of the electronic monitoring program at the time of Radstake’s death.

Peel police identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Brampton as 22-year-old Marissa Radshake View image in full screen
Peel police identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Brampton as 22-year-old Marissa Radshake. Handout / Peel Regional Police

“This was a callous act of violence which resulted in another life being taken from family and loved ones. I am thankful that our investigators swiftly brought resolve to this tragedy,” Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in the news release.

“Unfortunately, it also serves as another demonstration of the risk created when dangerous offenders are released into our communities to serve sentences. We need to do more to prevent these realities.”

Aidarus was serving a cumulative sentence of more than two years and two months since 2019 for several offences, including robbery and failing to comply with a recognizance for incidents in Halton Region, police said.

