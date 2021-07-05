Ontario’s police watchdog investigating man’s death in Toronto’s Regent Park

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 37-year-old man in Toronto’s Regent Park.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Monday that the incident happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday near Sumach and Dundas streets.

The SIU said Toronto police officers responded to a domestic dispute call and when they checked an apartment, they could not find a man who they were looking for.

A call then came in for a man who was on the ground. The man turned out to be the person the officers were looking for, the SIU said.

He died shortly after midnight.

The SIU said no other injuries were reported in the incident.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury, alleged sexual assault or a firearm discharge at a person.

