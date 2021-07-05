Menu

Education

Ontario government invests in programs to help address antisemitism in schools

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2021 1:13 pm
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce makes an announcement regarding the government's plan for a safe reopening of schools in the fall at Father Leo J Austin Catholic Secondary School in Whitby, Ont., on Thursday, July 30, 2020. View image in full screen
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce makes an announcement regarding the government's plan for a safe reopening of schools in the fall at Father Leo J Austin Catholic Secondary School in Whitby, Ont., on Thursday, July 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — The Ontario government is investing in two summer programs to help address antisemitism in schools.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the province will give $327,000 to the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies to support the courses.

Read more: Jewish communities on edge amid ‘troubling rise’ of anti-Semitism in Canada

One program will provide professional development sessions for educators aimed at dismantling antisemitism in various environments.

Another will help students learn about human rights and how to deal with injustice.

Read more: ‘Your Ward News’ antisemitic, misogynist hatemongers lose conviction appeal

Lecce says the province wants to ensure Jewish students feel safe and supported in school.

Statistics Canada says there were 296 police-reported incidents targeting Jewish people in 2019.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
