Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case, set to provide update Monday afternoon

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 and nine recoveries on Monday.

The case is in Central Zone and is related to travel.

As of Monday, 1 million vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, 283,691 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, will provide more details on the new case and vaccinations at 3 p.m. AT.

As of Monday, Nova Scotia has 45 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, two people are in hospital COVID-19 units.

Since April 1, the province said there have been 4,112 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths.

There are 4,041 resolved cases.

