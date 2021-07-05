SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case, set to provide update Monday afternoon

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 12:17 pm
Pharmacist Suzanne Garrett draws a syringe with Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Amherstview, Ontario on Friday June 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Pharmacist Suzanne Garrett draws a syringe with Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Amherstview, Ontario on Friday June 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 and nine recoveries on Monday.

The case is in Central Zone and is related to travel.

As of Monday, 1 million vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, 283,691 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, will provide more details on the new case and vaccinations at 3 p.m. AT.

READ MORE: More Nova Scotians can reschedule 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The briefing will be live-streamed on this page.

As of Monday, Nova Scotia has 45 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, two people are in hospital COVID-19 units.

Since April 1, the province said there have been 4,112 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths.

There are 4,041 resolved cases.

