Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Toronto’s Porter Airlines plans new restart date of Sept. 8

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2021 11:09 am
A Porter Airlines hanger at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. View image in full screen
A Porter Airlines hanger at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

TORONTO — Porter Airlines is pushing back the date it plans to resume flying to Sept. 8, nearly 18 months after it suspended flights due to the pandemic.

The airline has delayed the resumption of its flights several times. It had most recently hoped to restart operations on July 20.

Read more: Porter Airlines gets $270.5M loan from feds, including $20.5M for refunds

Porter says it will restart operations in phases, with the initial flights between Canadian destinations. Flights to U.S. cities including Boston, Chicago, New York and Washington will resume Sept. 17.

Porter says approximately 500 employees will be recalled to active status as the first phase of flights are introduced. It says more staff will be added as more flights and destinations return to the schedule.

Read more: Toronto’s Porter Airlines pushes back flight restart date again to June 21

The airline suspended operations on March 21, 2020, due to the pandemic.

The company reached a deal last week with the federal government for loans valued up to $270.5 million, including $20.5 million to refund passengers for cancelled flights.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
