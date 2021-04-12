Menu

Canada

Toronto’s Porter Airlines pushes back flight restart date again to June 21

By Staff The Canadian Press
TORONTO —  Porter Airlines is once more pushing back its tentative date for resuming flights.

The airline, which has delayed its restart date several times during the pandemic, now plans to resume flying on June 21.

Porter had most recently been set to resume flights on May 19.

Read more: Coronavirus: Toronto’s Porter Airlines sets new tentative reopening date of May 19

Porter chief executive Michael Deluce says the airline is looking ahead to summer and preparing for the possibility of some travel restrictions unwinding.

Deluce says Porter will begin the process of rebuilding its operations as soon as conditions allow based on government decisions.

Porter suspended operations on March 21, 2020, due to the pandemic.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
