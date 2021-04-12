Toronto’s Porter Airlines pushes back flight restart date again to June 21

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Porter Airlines is once more pushing back its tentative date for resuming flights.

The airline, which has delayed its restart date several times during the pandemic, now plans to resume flying on June 21.

Porter had most recently been set to resume flights on May 19.

Porter chief executive Michael Deluce says the airline is looking ahead to summer and preparing for the possibility of some travel restrictions unwinding.

Deluce says Porter will begin the process of rebuilding its operations as soon as conditions allow based on government decisions.

Porter suspended operations on March 21, 2020, due to the pandemic.

Due to ongoing government travel restrictions, we are modifying our return-to-service date to June 21. To read more visit: https://t.co/hcIz1TH85Q — Porter Airlines (@porterairlines) April 12, 2021

