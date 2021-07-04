Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Russian sect celebrates museum reopening near Blaine Lake

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted July 4, 2021 5:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Doukhobors celebrate museum reopening' Doukhobors celebrate museum reopening
A group of Doukhobors, a sect with some members in Saskatchewan, are celebrating the reopening of a museum after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brenda Cheveldayoff said she was thrilled to reopen the Doukhobor Dugout House, with COVID-19 public health restrictions loosening.

“To be able to open slowly but surely, we’re pretty excited,” the museum’s founder said.

On Saturday morning, Cheveldayoff, dressed in traditional Russian clothing, welcomed visitors and Saskatchewan’s Lieutenant-Governor Russ Mirasty to the site of one of the first Doukhobor settlements, near Blaine Lake, Sask.

Read more: Coronavirus: National historic site in Saskatchewan not reopening this season

The Doukhobors are a pacifist religious sect who fled Tsarist Russia at the end of the 19th century and settled in Canada.

The Dugout House was one of the first places they lived in Saskatchewan. Cheveldayoff preserved the location and it’s now a national historical site and provincial heritage property.

Story continues below advertisement

She told reporters it’s important to maintain and share an important part of Saskatchewan’s history.

Trending Stories

A descendant of the sect’s leader at the turn of the 18th century took the opportunity during his speech to argue Canadians need to learn everyone’s history, not just the Doukhobors, especially in light of the recent discoveries of unmarked Indigenous children’s graves.

“The welfare of the world is not worth the life of a single child,” John Verigin said.

Speaking about the need for reconciliation, Verigin stated the original Doukhobor immigrants were “agents of change,” and told the audience not to fear the inevitable change.

Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan sets Step 3 reopen date for July 11, adds 55 new cases

“I think we do a great disservice to all of our forbearers, respectful of every tradition we come from… if we don’t fulfill and realize the dreams that they carried,” he said to reporters afterwards. “Because their dreams were for a better life for all of us.”

It’s a message that resonated with the province’s first Indigenous representative of the Crown, who welcomed the reopening.

“We can’t appreciate each other truly unless we learn about each other,” Russell Mirasty said.

Story continues below advertisement

“And so to reach that level of understanding that’s needed for further cooperation, you have to understand, you have to learn and this is one way of doing it,” he added.

“When people come together and create a better world, what could be better?”

With files from Thomas Piller.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagCoronavirus Saskatchewan tagCOVID news tagCovid Saskatchewan tagBlaine Lake tagRuss Mirasty tagDoukhobor tagDoukhobor Dugout House tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers