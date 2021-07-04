Menu

Crime

Young woman’s death in Selkirk treated as homicide

By Rosanna Hempel Global News
Posted July 4, 2021 1:08 pm
Mounties are on site at the Selkirk crime scene where they found a 22-year-old woman dead. They're treating her death as a homicide. View image in full screen
Mounties are on site at the Selkirk crime scene where they found a 22-year-old woman dead. They're treating her death as a homicide. Anya Nazeravich / Global News

Mounties are probing the circumstances of an incident that left a 22-year-old woman dead in Selkirk.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, RCMP received a call of a disturbance at a home in the city. Officers discovered the victim when they arrived.

Mounties are treating her death as a homicide and are working on the case with the support of forensic identification and major crimes services.

Winnipeg crime Manitoba RCMP Manitoba homicide selkirk homicide Report of a home disturbance Selkirk woman dead Young woman homicide

