Young woman’s death in Selkirk treated as homicide

Mounties are probing the circumstances of an incident that left a 22-year-old woman dead in Selkirk.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, RCMP received a call of a disturbance at a home in the city. Officers discovered the victim when they arrived.

Mounties are treating her death as a homicide and are working on the case with the support of forensic identification and major crimes services.

