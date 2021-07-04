SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: N.S. reports 3 new cases, province set to administer 1 millionth vaccine dose

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 4, 2021 12:35 pm
Nova Scotia will mark its one millionth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on July 5, 2021. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia will mark its one millionth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on July 5, 2021. Photo by Ruaud M/ANDBZ/ABACAPRESS.COM

Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 — all close contacts of previously-reported cases — and two recoveries.

Two of the new cases are in Central Zone and one is in Eastern Zone.

There are currently 53 active cases in the province. Two people are in hospital.

Read more: COVID-19: Halifax waterfront eyes business rebound as restrictions loosen

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,827 tests.

“Nova Scotians are working hard but we must continue to be vigilant by following public health measures,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health in a news release.

“If you haven’t had your first dose of the vaccine, please book it, and if you have, please book your second dose as soon as you’re able.”

According to the province, Nova Scotia is set to mark its one millionth vaccine dose on Monday.

The latest data shows 72.9 per cent of the entire population have received one or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

