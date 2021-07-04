Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Cameco restarting production at Cigar Lake mine after evacuating workers

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 4, 2021 12:28 pm
Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency vice-president Steve Roberts said the site was considered secure from a direct fire threat on Saturday. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency vice-president Steve Roberts said the site was considered secure from a direct fire threat on Saturday. Liam Richards / The Canadian Press

Cameco announced on Sunday morning that workers would be returning to it’s Cigar Lake uranium mine in northern Saskatchewan with production expected to start later this week.

About 230 workers evacuated the site on July 1 as precaution as a wildfire burned close to the operation.

Read more: 2 wildfires posing concern in northern Saskatchewan

“In consultation with provincial wildfire management officials from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, we believe the risk to Cigar Lake posed by the fire has now subsided,” the press release stated.

Cameco believes the workforce can be safely remobilized and regular operations can resume due to improved weather and smoke conditions, minimal likelihood of more road closures in the area, and all infrastructure at Cigar Lake remaining intact.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Public safety issues fire ban for all of Saskatchewan due to hot, dry conditions

The company is in the process of bringing employees and contractors back to the site. In the coming days, final inspections and preparation of equipment will occur to get the operation ready to return to production.

Trending Stories

On Saturday, Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency Vice-President Steve Roberts said crews were able to secure all the perimeter around the mine site though aerial operations.

Read more: Cameco reports $5M loss in first quarter of 2021

Roberts said the site was considered secure as of Saturday from any direct fire threat.

“But there will be smoke in the area and we will continue to manage this fire with crews, aircrafts and heavy equipment that are already deployed on the scene,” Roberts told reporters Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Public safety issues fire ban for all of Saskatchewan due to hot, dry conditions' Public safety issues fire ban for all of Saskatchewan due to hot, dry conditions
Public safety issues fire ban for all of Saskatchewan due to hot, dry conditions

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagWildfire tagNorthern Saskatchewan tagCameco tagUranium tagSaskatchewan Public Safety Agency tagUranium Mine tagCigar Lake Mine tagSteve Roberts tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers