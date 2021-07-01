Precautionary evacuation at northern Saskatchewan mine due to wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon-based uranium company says its evacuating all non-essential personnel from the Cigar Lake mine in northern Saskatchewan as a precaution due to the proximity of a wildfire in the vicinity of the operation.

Cameco said roughly 230 workers are being transported off-site while around 80 essential personnel will remain on-site to maintain the facility in a safe state.

Read more: SaskPower breaks summer power demand record as heat blankets province

Production at Cigar Lake has been temporarily suspended, the company said Thursday.

“Should the wildfire threat grow considerably at site, a plan is in place to ensure their safety,” read a statement.

“Cameco is working closely with provincial wildfire management personnel from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, who are on-site assessing the situation on an ongoing basis. The decision to evacuate the operation was made in conjunction with these officials.”

Story continues below advertisement

The company said the situation is complicated by extremely warm and dry weather, resulting from a heat dome that has settled over Western Canada in recent days, along with variable wind and smoke conditions.

For the latest conditions and warnings, download the SkyTracker weather app.

1:43 Prince Albert National Park businesses impacted by Cloverdale wildfire Prince Albert National Park businesses impacted by Cloverdale wildfire – May 21, 2021