Fredericton police identify ‘persons of interests’ in weapons call that shut down Regent Mall

The Fredericton Police Force says they are continuing to investigate a weapons call at Regent Mall in Fredericton.

Police say they responded to the mall at 4 p.m. Saturday after calls about an altercation and a weapon being drawn. The release doesn’t say what sort of weapon was seen, if it was recovered or how the fight started.

The force’s emergency response team swept the building for several hours Saturday evening and did not make any arrests, but say they have identified some persons of interest.

During the police operation, some were asked to shelter in place for several hours while the mall was searched.

“The mall and the immediate area have been evacuated while we investigate,” said a tweet from the police force at 4:47 p.m. “Please avoid the area.”

They later confirmed the emergency response team was deployed to investigate a weapons call.

Around 5 p.m., there were multiple police cars at the scene, with one blocking the entrance. Officers could be seen with long guns drawn. By 7:30 p.m. most police officers outside the building had left the scene.