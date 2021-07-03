Fredericton Police evacuate Regent Mall due to weapons call

The Fredericton Police Force has evacuated Regent Mall due to a weapons call.
“The mall and the immediate area have been evacuated while we investigate,” said a tweet from the police force at 4:47 p.m. “Please avoid the area.”
They later confirmed the emergency response team was deployed to investigate a weapons call.
Around 5 p.m., there were multiple police cars at the scene, with one blocking the entrance. Officers could be seen with long guns drawn.
Police say more information is forthcoming.
More to come.
