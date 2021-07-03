Fredericton Police evacuate Regent Mall due to weapons call

Send this page to someone via email

The Fredericton Police Force has evacuated Regent Mall due to a weapons call.

“The mall and the immediate area have been evacuated while we investigate,” said a tweet from the police force at 4:47 p.m. “Please avoid the area.”

We are currently have considerable police resources deployed to the Regent Mall due to an ongoing call for service. The mall and the immediate area have been evacuated while we investigate. Please avoid the area. More information forthcoming. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) July 3, 2021

They later confirmed the emergency response team was deployed to investigate a weapons call.

Around 5 p.m., there were multiple police cars at the scene, with one blocking the entrance. Officers could be seen with long guns drawn.

Police say more information is forthcoming.

Fredericton Police and RCMP remain on the scene at Regent Mall. The Emergency Response Team has been deployed as we investigate a weapons call. Please continue to avoid the area. Thank you for your cooperation. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) July 3, 2021

