Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fredericton Police evacuate Regent Mall due to weapons call

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 3, 2021 4:16 pm
RCMP are responding to an ongoing service call at Regent Mall. View image in full screen
RCMP are responding to an ongoing service call at Regent Mall. Nathalie Sturgeon/Global News

The Fredericton Police Force has evacuated Regent Mall due to a weapons call.

“The mall and the immediate area have been evacuated while we investigate,” said a tweet from the police force at 4:47 p.m. “Please avoid the area.”

Story continues below advertisement

They later confirmed the emergency response team was deployed to investigate a weapons call.

Trending Stories

Around 5 p.m., there were multiple police cars at the scene, with one blocking the entrance. Officers could be seen with long guns drawn.

Police say more information is forthcoming.

More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New Brunswick tagFredericton tagFredericton Police Force tagFredericton police tagRegent Mall tagFredericton Regent Mall tagRegent Mall evacuated tagRegent Mall police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers