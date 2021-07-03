Menu

Canada

Man and woman arrested after car chase down busy Halifax street

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 3, 2021 2:03 pm
A man and a woman, both 28, are now in police custody. View image in full screen
A man and a woman, both 28, are now in police custody. Lee Brown/The Canadian Press

A man and a woman have been placed under arrest after a brief car chase on a busy Halifax street Saturday morning.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers became aware of a “vehicle of interest” in relation to an RCMP file in Tantallon earlier in the morning.

“Officers located the vehicle while conducting proactive community patrols driving in the area of Spring Garden Road,” the release said.

“An attempt was made to stop the vehicle at which time it failed to stop. The vehicle was not pursued further in the interest of public safety due to vehicle and pedestrian traffic levels.”

The release said the truck was spotted “moments later” in the north end of Barrington Street and had damage from a collision with a curb.

The two suspects, both age 28, abandoned the truck and fled into the woods near the foot of the MacKay Bridge. They were taken into custody without incident.

“Police had the north end of Barrington Street blocked for a period of time dealing with the investigation as well as the disabled truck the suspects were in,” it said. “Police also had a notable presence in the Africville parking lot where the suspects were located and arrested.”

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

A spokesperson for the RCMP said more information about what happened in Tantallon earlier Saturday morning will be available later in the afternoon.

