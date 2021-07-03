Menu

Crime

3 suspects sought in connection with fatal shooting of 32-year-old Toronto man, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 3, 2021 1:14 pm
Thirty-two-year-old Chavaughn Jones was shot and killed early Friday. View image in full screen
Thirty-two-year-old Chavaughn Jones was shot and killed early Friday. Handout / Toronto Police

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred at a Toronto apartment complex early Friday and say they are seeking three suspects in connection with the incident.

In an update provided Saturday, police said officers responded to multiple calls for a shooting in the area of Vendome Place and Grenoble Drive, near Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard, at around 12:44 a.m. on Friday.

Officers said three men approached the entrance of an apartment building and fired shots into the lobby area.

Read more: 1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Toronto apartment complex: police

A man inside the lobby was hit and died at the scene.

He has since been identified as 32-year-old Toronto resident Chavaughn Jones.

Police said another man in the lobby was injured by broken glass and treated by paramedics at the scene.

After the shots were fired, the suspects ran down the apartment complex and fired another round of shots, injuring a man and a woman, police said.

The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to hospital but has since been released. The man was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene.

Officers block off a large section of Vendome Place and Grenoble Drive early Friday. View image in full screen
Officers block off a large section of Vendome Place and Grenoble Drive early Friday. Nick Westoll / Global News

Meanwhile, the three suspects — all men — are reported to have fled the area in a dark SUV.

One of the men was described as having a slim build and was wearing a light-coloured hoodie and light-coloured pants, police said.

The second suspect was described as having a medium build and was wearing a black hoodie and black pants, while the third suspect had a medium-to-heavy build and was also wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

