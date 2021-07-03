3 suspects sought in connection with fatal shooting of 32-year-old Toronto man, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred at a Toronto apartment complex early Friday and say they are seeking three suspects in connection with the incident.

In an update provided Saturday, police said officers responded to multiple calls for a shooting in the area of Vendome Place and Grenoble Drive, near Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard, at around 12:44 a.m. on Friday.

Officers said three men approached the entrance of an apartment building and fired shots into the lobby area.

A man inside the lobby was hit and died at the scene.

He has since been identified as 32-year-old Toronto resident Chavaughn Jones.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said another man in the lobby was injured by broken glass and treated by paramedics at the scene.

After the shots were fired, the suspects ran down the apartment complex and fired another round of shots, injuring a man and a woman, police said.

The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to hospital but has since been released. The man was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene.

View image in full screen Officers block off a large section of Vendome Place and Grenoble Drive early Friday. Nick Westoll / Global News

Meanwhile, the three suspects — all men — are reported to have fled the area in a dark SUV.

One of the men was described as having a slim build and was wearing a light-coloured hoodie and light-coloured pants, police said.

The second suspect was described as having a medium build and was wearing a black hoodie and black pants, while the third suspect had a medium-to-heavy build and was also wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.