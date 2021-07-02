Storm hits Calgary after week of hot weather

Rain, thunder and lightning arrived in Calgary on Friday — a drastic shift in the blistering weather the city experienced this week.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city at 3:51 p.m., cancelled it before 5 p.m. and reissued it at 5:23 p.m.
“At 6:46 p.m., Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, nickel to ping pong ball size hail and torrential rain,” the agency said.
“This area of severe thunderstorms is located from near Aldersyde to near Rimbey and is moving eastward at 30 km/h. Doppler radar indicates localized damaging wind gusts to 120 km/h.”
Police tweeted that the intersection of Blackfoot Trail and Ayliffe Road S.E. is “closed in all directions due to flash flooding,” advising people to avoid the area.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued for other parts of Alberta on Friday.
Calgary’s heat warning was still in place on Friday.
