Storm hits Calgary after week of hot weather

Rain, thunder and lightning arrived in Calgary on Friday — a drastic shift in the blistering weather the city experienced this week.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city at 3:51 p.m., cancelled it before 5 p.m. and reissued it at 5:23 p.m.

“At 6:46 p.m., Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, nickel to ping pong ball size hail and torrential rain,” the agency said.

“This area of severe thunderstorms is located from near Aldersyde to near Rimbey and is moving eastward at 30 km/h. Doppler radar indicates localized damaging wind gusts to 120 km/h.”

Some of the severe weather #yyc dealt with this evening shot by @tandriuk – @CalgaryPolice say there are reports of flash flooding and hazardous driving conditions throughout the city #abstorm pic.twitter.com/FmVrzklw6l — Joel Senick (@JSenickGlobal) July 3, 2021

Police tweeted that the intersection of Blackfoot Trail and Ayliffe Road S.E. is “closed in all directions due to flash flooding,” advising people to avoid the area.

We are receiving multiple reports of flash flooding and hazardous driving conditions across #yyc on #yycroads. Please avoid driving and exercise extreme caution if travel is necessary. #yyctraffic #abstorm — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) July 3, 2021

Severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued for other parts of Alberta on Friday.

Calgary’s heat warning was still in place on Friday.

