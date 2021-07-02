Saskatchewan heat wave forcing campers to find ways to cool off

Send this page to someone via email

People are feeling the heat at campgrounds across Saskatchewan, including Buffalo Pound.

“The heat’s been brutal out here,” said Michael Passmore, who is camping at Buffalo Pound. “It was hard to keep cool yesterday, that’s for sure. It’s a good thing we have the lake,” he said.

Taking a dip in the lake is just one of several ways that campers are using to get a reprieve from 36 degree temperatures.

Some have chosen to remain at or near their campsite to stave off the heat.

“It’s hard to cope with this many hot days in a row so the less you move the better,” said Tim Roberts, another camper at Buffalo Pound.

Story continues below advertisement

The extreme heat caused the announcement of a province wide fire ban by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

Read more: People looking for ways to beat the heat in Regina

And while some people are actively trying to escape the heat, others embrace the scorching hot weather.

“I’m actually enjoying it,” camper Michele Ellingsen-Ailsby said. “I love the warm weather and the sunshine in Saskatchewan and we don’t get enough of it so when it’s here I want to come out and enjoy it,” she said.

In order to stay cool and healthy, the Buffalo Pound Campground Staff also recommend sunscreen, staying hydrated and using an air-conditioned RV if possible.