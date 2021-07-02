SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Ministers to provide update on federal response to B.C. wildfires

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 7:25 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Ministers provide update on federal response to B.C. wildfires

Federal ministers will be providing an update Friday evening on Ottawa’s response to the wildfires raging across British Columbia, which have destroyed at least one town and led to multiple deaths.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough and Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson are expected to address reporters starting at 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET).

Earlier Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened the federal Incident Response Group to discuss federal government aid to B.C., as well as looking ahead to further extreme weather events expected across the country this summer.

Hundreds of fires are now burning across B.C., including 70 that sprang up on Thursday alone amid intense lightning storms in the province’s interior.

Trending Stories

Read more: B.C. wildfire map 2021: Location and size of the fires burning around the province

Story continues below advertisement

A fire that raged through the village of Lytton, B.C., on Wednesday destroyed nearly everything in its path. On Friday, the province’s chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said two people are presumed dead.

That fire came after Lytton set records for the hottest spot in Canada for three consecutive days between Sunday and Tuesday.

A heat wave that meteorologists say is being caused by a so-called “heat dome” has led to scorching temperatures across B.C. since last weekend. The dome is now pushing east towards Alberta and Saskatchewan, which is already seeing its own record-breaking temperatures.

Lapointe said Friday that over 700 people in B.C. are believed to have died due to the heat over the past week.

More to come…

