250 Kingston members call for greater action to address climate change

As parts of Canada reel from record heat and wicked wildfires, Gavin Hutchison says climate change is real and people need to take serious action.

“This is now urgent, we’ve procrastinated as long as we can,” says Hutchison.

He and other members of 350 Kingston were on Princess Street with placards in hand, talking to people passing by and calling for greater action to address climate change.

“It’s all about engaging with the public, the oil companies engage with the politicians and the message we need to get out to the public is that the politicians are not coming forward with an action plan that’s anywhere near adequate,” Hutchison says.

Hutchison says a person only needs to look a the heat dome in British Columbia for proof.

“Environment Canada says that the extremes of today will be the norms 30 years from now, and 49.6 [degrees] in Lytton, B.C. a few days ago is really, really, hot.”

Along with calling for greater action from the government, the group is reaching out to the public to take the environment into consideration with their everyday decisions.

“Driving our cars, how can we reduce consumption, how can we shop smarter, how can we live smarter. These are the solutions. There’s a billion solutions to climate change and we have to start implementing every single one of those,” says John Jantunen, also a member of 350 Kingston.

Members from the activist group will continue with a weekly Fridays for Future climate strike campaign, continuing to advocate for climate action.

