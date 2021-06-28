Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 28 2021 9:17pm
01:51

Federal climate change adaptation report

The Federal government has released a lengthy new reporting cataloguing the challenges Canadians will face in the coming decades as climate change advances. Catherine Urquhart reports.

