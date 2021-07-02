Menu

Canada

Quebec police search for suspect in death of man allegedly linked to organized crime

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2021 11:30 am
Police say the victim was found unconscious at the scene and transported to hospital where his death was confirmed. View image in full screen
Police say the victim was found unconscious at the scene and transported to hospital where his death was confirmed. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Quebec provincial police are looking for a suspect in the Canada Day slaying of a man in the First Nations territory of Kanesatake, west of Montreal.

Police identified the victim as Arsene Mompoint, 47, and multiple reports allege he was linked to street gangs and organized crime.

Officers were called to a business on Highway 344 about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. They say Mompoint was the victim of an armed assault, but they did not identify the weapon.

Quebec provincial police released the image of this person on Friday.
Quebec provincial police released the image of this person on Friday. Quebec provincial police

Police say the victim was found unconscious at the scene and transported to hospital where his death was confirmed.

Trending Stories
They released an image Friday of a male suspect wearing a black cap, grey hoodie and black pants, his face covered by a grey bandana.

Police say the suspect was driving an older model of a light-coloured, Ford-style sport utility vehicle.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
