2 sent to hospital after crash involving police cruiser in Niagara Falls

A Niagara police officer and another driver were sent to hospital after a crash in Niagara Falls.

The police service says the collision happened just after 3 p.m. on Thursday near the Stanley Avenue and Ferry Street area.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries. There no other injuries.

An investigation is underway.

