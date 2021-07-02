Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 sent to hospital after crash involving police cruiser in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 9:13 am
2 sent to hospital after crash involving police cruiser in Niagara Falls - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A Niagara police officer and another driver were sent to hospital after a crash in Niagara Falls.

The police service says the collision happened just after 3 p.m. on Thursday near the Stanley Avenue and Ferry Street area.

Read more: 3 charged after Niagara school board allegedly defrauded of $2M over 16 years

Both drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries. There no other injuries.

Trending Stories

An investigation is underway.

Click to play video: '11-year-old on bicycle narrowly missed by car that drove through 4-way stop in Niagara Region' 11-year-old on bicycle narrowly missed by car that drove through 4-way stop in Niagara Region
11-year-old on bicycle narrowly missed by car that drove through 4-way stop in Niagara Region – Jun 18, 2021
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Falls tagNiagara news tagNiagara Falls news tagpolice crash tagPolice Collision tagstanley avenue tagcollision in niagara falls tagferry street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers