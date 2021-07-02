2 sent to hospital after crash involving police cruiser in Niagara Falls

A Niagara police officer and another driver were sent to hospital after a crash in Niagara Falls.
The police service says the collision happened just after 3 p.m. on Thursday near the Stanley Avenue and Ferry Street area.
Both drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries. There no other injuries.
An investigation is underway.
