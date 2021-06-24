Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 charged after Niagara school board allegedly defrauded of $2M over 16 years

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2021 5:20 pm
A Niagara Regional Police Service sign in Niagara Falls, Ont. View image in full screen
A Niagara Regional Police Service sign in Niagara Falls, Ont. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

NIAGARA, Ont. — Three people are facing charges after police say the Ontario school board where two of them worked was defrauded of more than $2 million over the course of 16 years.

Niagara Regional Police say one of the accused is the former District School Board of Niagara chief information officer, Dino Miele.

Miele and and a former IT employee are accused of “false invoicing, diverted revenue and other related events.”

Read more: Nun stole $835K from school to fund her gambling habit, prosecutors say

Police allege $2.1 million was siphoned off between 2003 and 2019.

Trending Stories

Miele and Alexander Hagopian are each charged with fraud over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime.

Story continues below advertisement

Miele’s wife, Peggy Miele, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

The District School Board of Niagara did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Click to play video: 'Frauds: what to watch out for, and how to protect those you care about' Frauds: what to watch out for, and how to protect those you care about
Frauds: what to watch out for, and how to protect those you care about – Mar 5, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Crime tagFraud tagNiagara Regional Police tagNiagara tagNiagara Region tagDistrict School Board of Niagara tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers