Canada

Trudeau set to receive second COVID-19 vaccine dose on Friday: PMO

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 1, 2021 3:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau, wife Sophie receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine' Trudeau, wife Sophie receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
WATCH: Trudeau, wife Sophie receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine – Apr 23, 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s about to get his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The prime minister is scheduled to get the shot on Friday, a source from his office confirmed.

Read more: No side effects after your COVID-19 vaccine? Don’t worry, it’s probably still working

His wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, is slated to get her second dose later Thursday.

The Trudeaus got their first doses in late April and received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Trudeau has said vaccinations are a path out of the pandemic and praised Canadians in his Canada Day message for getting their shots to help life return to normal.

As Trudeau was making the comments at a farmers market in the national capital, a rally was taking place in front of the Supreme Court of Canada building questioning the pandemic, masks and vaccines.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Global News

© 2021 The Canadian Press
