Trudeau set to receive second COVID-19 vaccine dose on Friday: PMO

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s about to get his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The prime minister is scheduled to get the shot on Friday, a source from his office confirmed.

His wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, is slated to get her second dose later Thursday.

The Trudeaus got their first doses in late April and received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Trudeau has said vaccinations are a path out of the pandemic and praised Canadians in his Canada Day message for getting their shots to help life return to normal.

As Trudeau was making the comments at a farmers market in the national capital, a rally was taking place in front of the Supreme Court of Canada building questioning the pandemic, masks and vaccines.

— with files from Global News