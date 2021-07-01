Saskatchewan woman accused of defrauding retail company

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has accused a woman of defrauding or attempted to defraud a Canadian retail company of around $250,000.

The unidentified company became aware of fraudulent activity involving equity payments in December 2019, according to a press release on Wednesday.

SPS’s economic crime unit said the activity was discovered at various branches of the company where payments were being altered and redirected to a suspect’s bank account. Investigators added 17 payments were deposited and 59 were pending.

The 57-year-old woman, from Langham, Sask., is facing charges of fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000. Her name was not released by police.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 19.

Langham is approximately 30 km northwest of Saskatoon.

