49 temperature records set across Alberta on June 30; Jasper warns of fire danger

Temperature records continue to be set across Alberta this week as the province deals with a historic heat wave.
A weather summary posted to Environment Canada’s website listed 49 communities throughout Alberta that had new record highs established for June 30 broken.
Athabasca Area
New record of 36.8 C
Old record of 31.1 C set in 1924
Records in this area have been kept since 1900
Banff Area
New record of 37.4 C
Old record of 31.2 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1887
Barrhead Area
New record of 37.7 C
Old record of 32.2 C set in 1924
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Beaverlodge Area
New record of 37.1 C
Old record of 31.7 C set in 1924
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Bow Island Area
New record of 35.8 C
Old record of 33.9 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1961
Bow Valley (Provincial Park) Area
New record of 38.2 C
Old record of 31.0 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1928
Breton Area
New record of 35.6 C
Old record of 30.4 set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1939
Brooks Area
New record of 37.0 C
Old record of 35.6 C set in 1944
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Calgary Area
New record of 35.9 C
Old record of 33.3 C set in 1892
Records in this area have been kept since 1881
Camrose Area
New record of 35.2 C
Old record of 31.9 C set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1921
Cardston Area
New record of 34.4 C
Old record of 32.2 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Claresholm Area
New record of 35.4 C
Old record of 33.6 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1951
Cold Lake Area
New record of 35.9 C
Old record of 30.2 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1952
Coronation Area
New record of 37.0 C
Old record of 36.7 C set in 1937
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Edmonton Area
New record of 37.0 C
Old record of 31.7 C set in 1896
Records in this area have been kept since 1880
Edmonton (int’l Aprt) Area
New record of 33.7 C
Old record of 29.7 C set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1959
Edson Area
New record of 38.8 C
Old record of 35.0 C set in 1924
Records in this area have been kept since 1916
Elk Island (National Park) Area
New record of 34.6 C
Old record of 30.0 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Fort Chipewyan Area
New record of 39.3 C
Old record of 31.6 C set in 1979
Records in this area have been kept since 1883
Fort McMurray Area
New record of 40.1 C
Old record of 34.4 C set in 1916
Records in this area have been kept since 1908
Grande Prairie Area
New record of 38.5 C
Old record of 28.9 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1922
Hendrickson Creek Area
New record of 38.3 C
Old record of 28.7 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1995
High Level Area
New record of 33.4 C
Old record of 30.7 C set in 2013
Records in this area have been kept since 1962
High River Area
New record of 35.4 C
Old record of 32.0 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1913
Highvale Area
New record of 36.9 C
Old record of 29.5 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1977
Jasper Area
New record of 41.2 C
Old record of 33.6 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1916
Lethbridge Area
New record of 36.3 C
Old record of 33.9 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1902
Lloydminster Area
New record of 32.9 C
Old record of 32.2 C set in 1944
Records in this area have been kept since 1904
Medicine Hat Area
New record of 38.1 C
Old record of 36.7 C set in 1885
Records in this area have been kept since 1883
Lac La Biche Area
New record of 35.6 C
Old record of 28.9 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1944
Lacombe Area
New record of 34.9 C
Old record of 31.7 C set in 1924
Records in this area have been kept since 1907
Mildred Lake Area
New record of 40.5 C
Old record of 30.5 C set in 1978
Records in this area have been kept since 1965
Milk River Area
New record of 35.4 C
Old record of 32.7 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Nordegg Area
New record of 37.2 C
Old record of 28.3 C set in 1924
Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Peace River Area
New record of 38.7 C
Old record of 36.1 C set in 1924
Records in this area have been kept since 1907
Pincher Creek Area
New record of 33.3 C
Old record of 33.1 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1893
Red Deer Area
New record of 34.8 C
Old record of 30.6 C set in 1944
Records in this area have been kept since 1904
Red Earth Creek Area
New record of 40.1 C
Old record of 30.0 set in 2013
Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Rocky Mountain House Area
New record of 35.4 C
Old record of 29.8 set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Slave Lake Area
New record of 38.3 C
Old record of 27.7 C set in 1979
Records in this area have been kept since 1922
Stavely Area
New record of 31.5 C
Old record of 31.0 C set in 1990
Records in this area have been kept since 1914
Stettler Area
New record of 36.4 C
Old record of 33.3 C set in 1944
Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Stony Plain Area
New record of 35.7 C
Old record of 29.6 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Strathmore Area
New record of 34.9 C
Old record of 31.7 C set in 1939
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Sundre Area
New record of 35.2 C
Old record of 30.7 C set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1993
Taber Area
New record of 36.5 C
Old record of 34.6 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1947
Three Hills Area
New record of 34.6 C
Old record of 34.4 C set in 1944
Records in this area have been kept since 1921
Vegreville Area
New record of 35.4 C
Old record of 32.2 C set in 1944
Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Wainwright Area
New record of 36.3 C
Old record of 34.0 C set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
The heat wave has caused officials in Jasper National Park to closely monitor the fire risk and high water levels.
On Thursday, Parks Canada sent an advisor to visitors and residents of the national park about the potential dangers of extreme heat, increased fire risk and high water levels.
A fire ban will go into effect in day-use areas, picnic sites and in the back-country Friday and fire crews are on high alert.
The high temperatures are also causing people to Jasper’s beaches, but park officials are warning that rivers and streams are flowing high and fast and could be dangerous.
There is also concern about the congestion happening around Lake Edith, Lake Annette, Jasper Lake and Pyramid Lake. Authorities are asking people to only park in designated spots because cars on grass are a recipe for a wildfire.
Jasper National Park is just one of many locations across the province where there are currently fire bans, restrictions or advisories.
