49 temperature records set across Alberta on June 30; Jasper warns of fire danger

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted July 1, 2021 1:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Extreme heat danger: Alberta emergency crews, medical experts issue dire warning' Extreme heat danger: Alberta emergency crews, medical experts issue dire warning
WATCH ABOVE: As scorching heat continues to take hold in Alberta, emergency officials and urgent care doctors are issuing a dire safety warning. Lauren Pullen reports.

Temperature records continue to be set across Alberta this week as the province deals with a historic heat wave.

weather summary posted to Environment Canada’s website listed 49 communities throughout Alberta that had new record highs established for June 30 broken.

READ MORE: 38 record highs set in Alberta Tuesday as historic heat wave continues

Athabasca Area
New record of 36.8 C
Old record of 31.1 C set in 1924
Records in this area have been kept since 1900

Banff Area
New record of 37.4 C
Old record of 31.2 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1887

Barrhead Area
New record of 37.7 C
Old record of 32.2 C set in 1924
Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Beaverlodge Area
New record of 37.1 C
Old record of 31.7 C set in 1924
Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Bow Island Area
New record of 35.8 C
Old record of 33.9 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1961

Bow Valley (Provincial Park) Area
New record of 38.2 C
Old record of 31.0 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Breton Area
New record of 35.6 C
Old record of 30.4 set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1939

Brooks Area
New record of 37.0 C
Old record of 35.6 C set in 1944
Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Calgary Area
New record of 35.9 C
Old record of 33.3 C set in 1892
Records in this area have been kept since 1881

Camrose Area
New record of 35.2 C
Old record of 31.9 C set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Cardston Area
New record of 34.4 C
Old record of 32.2 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Claresholm Area
New record of 35.4 C
Old record of 33.6 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1951

Cold Lake Area
New record of 35.9 C
Old record of 30.2 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Coronation Area
New record of 37.0 C
Old record of 36.7 C set in 1937
Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Edmonton Area
New record of 37.0 C
Old record of 31.7 C set in 1896
Records in this area have been kept since 1880

Edmonton (int’l Aprt) Area
New record of 33.7 C
Old record of 29.7 C set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Edson Area
New record of 38.8 C
Old record of 35.0 C set in 1924
Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Elk Island (National Park) Area
New record of 34.6 C
Old record of 30.0 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Fort Chipewyan Area
New record of 39.3 C
Old record of 31.6 C set in 1979
Records in this area have been kept since 1883

Fort McMurray Area
New record of 40.1 C
Old record of 34.4 C set in 1916
Records in this area have been kept since 1908

Click to play video: 'Water, power consumption concerns during Alberta heat wave' Water, power consumption concerns during Alberta heat wave
Water, power consumption concerns during Alberta heat wave

Grande Prairie Area
New record of 38.5 C
Old record of 28.9 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Hendrickson Creek Area
New record of 38.3 C
Old record of 28.7 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1995

High Level Area
New record of 33.4 C
Old record of 30.7 C set in 2013
Records in this area have been kept since 1962

High River Area
New record of 35.4 C
Old record of 32.0 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Highvale Area
New record of 36.9 C
Old record of 29.5 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Jasper Area
New record of 41.2 C
Old record of 33.6 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Lethbridge Area
New record of 36.3 C
Old record of 33.9 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1902

Lloydminster Area
New record of 32.9 C
Old record of 32.2 C set in 1944
Records in this area have been kept since 1904

Medicine Hat Area
New record of 38.1 C
Old record of 36.7 C set in 1885
Records in this area have been kept since 1883

Lac La Biche Area
New record of 35.6 C
Old record of 28.9 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Lacombe Area
New record of 34.9 C
Old record of 31.7 C set in 1924
Records in this area have been kept since 1907

Click to play video: 'Alberta workers sweating through heat wave find ways to make it bearable' Alberta workers sweating through heat wave find ways to make it bearable
Alberta workers sweating through heat wave find ways to make it bearable

Mildred Lake Area
New record of 40.5 C
Old record of 30.5 C set in 1978
Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Milk River Area
New record of 35.4 C
Old record of 32.7 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Nordegg Area
New record of 37.2 C
Old record of 28.3 C set in 1924
Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Peace River Area
New record of 38.7 C
Old record of 36.1 C set in 1924
Records in this area have been kept since 1907

Pincher Creek Area
New record of 33.3 C
Old record of 33.1 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1893

Red Deer Area
New record of 34.8 C
Old record of 30.6 C set in 1944
Records in this area have been kept since 1904

Red Earth Creek Area
New record of 40.1 C
Old record of 30.0 set in 2013
Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Rocky Mountain House Area
New record of 35.4 C
Old record of 29.8 set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Slave Lake Area
New record of 38.3 C
Old record of 27.7 C set in 1979
Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Stavely Area
New record of 31.5 C
Old record of 31.0 C set in 1990
Records in this area have been kept since 1914

Stettler Area
New record of 36.4 C
Old record of 33.3 C set in 1944
Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Stony Plain Area
New record of 35.7 C
Old record of 29.6 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Strathmore Area
New record of 34.9 C
Old record of 31.7 C set in 1939
Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Sundre Area
New record of 35.2 C
Old record of 30.7 C set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Taber Area
New record of 36.5 C
Old record of 34.6 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1947

Three Hills Area
New record of 34.6 C
Old record of 34.4 C set in 1944
Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Vegreville Area
New record of 35.4 C
Old record of 32.2 C set in 1944
Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Wainwright Area
New record of 36.3 C
Old record of 34.0 C set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Click to play video: 'Alberta heat wave leads to growing wildfire concern' Alberta heat wave leads to growing wildfire concern
Alberta heat wave leads to growing wildfire concern

The heat wave has caused officials in Jasper National Park to closely monitor the fire risk and high water levels.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Parks Canada sent an advisor to visitors and residents of the national park about the potential dangers of extreme heat, increased fire risk and high water levels.

READ MORE:Dozens of record highs set in Alberta Monday amid historic heat wave

A fire ban will go into effect in day-use areas, picnic sites and in the back-country Friday and fire crews are on high alert.

The high temperatures are also causing people to Jasper’s beaches, but park officials are warning that rivers and streams are flowing high and fast and could be dangerous.

There is also concern about the congestion happening around Lake Edith, Lake Annette, Jasper Lake and Pyramid Lake. Authorities are asking people to only park in designated spots because cars on grass are a recipe for a wildfire.

Jasper National Park is just one of many locations across the province where there are currently fire bans, restrictions or advisories.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
