Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Health

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses 94% protective against death in 65+ group: U.K. data

By Alistair Smout Reuters
Posted July 1, 2021 11:51 am
Click to play video: 'How AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines differ between countries' How AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines differ between countries
WATCH ABOVE: How AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines differ between countries – Jun 18, 2021

Two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine gives an estimated 94 per cent protection against death from the coronavirus disease in people over 65, Public Health England said on Thursday in a weekly surveillance report of real-world data.

Read more: Health Canada warns capillary leak syndrome possible side effect of AstraZeneca vaccine

PHE said the majority of the data was derived from a period when the Alpha variant, first detected in England, was still dominant and did not provide a specific estimate of protection from death that the vaccine offered against the now more widespread Delta variant, first detected in India.

Click to play video: 'Broadway show off limits to those who got AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine' Broadway show off limits to those who got AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Broadway show off limits to those who got AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine – Jun 17, 2021

PHE also said that for the under 40s, early estimates suggested a single dose of Pfizer’s vaccine is 61 per cent effective against symptomatic disease and a single dose of the Moderna vaccine is 72 per cent effective.

Read more: Mix-and-matching AstraZeneca and Pfizer boosts immune response, study finds

“This data gives us even more confidence that the vaccines offer high levels of protection against COVID-19 across all age groups,” said Jamie Lopez Bernal, consultant epidemiologist at PHE.

 

© 2021 Reuters
