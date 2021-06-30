Menu

Crime

Kyle Edward Norman facing additional sexual assault charge following incident with 16-year-old

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 7:13 pm
A generic photo of the exterior of Saskatoon Police Service headquarters. View image in full screen
The most recently reported incident is alleged to have occurred on March 12 on an acreage south west of Saskatoon. File / Global News

A Saskatoon man is facing a charge of sexual assault after an alleged incident with a 16-year-old boy on an acreage southwest of the city.

A Saskatoon police report said Kyle Edward Norman, 38, also faces new charges of breach of release and two counts of breach of conditions and has been remanded into custody.

Read more: Kyle Edward Norman facing 3rd sexual assault charge in Saskatoon

The most recently reported incident is alleged to have occurred on March 12 on Hodgson Road. Police allege Norman connected with the boy, who is now 17, over social media before bringing him to the acreage where the assault is alleged to have occurred.

Norman was previously charged in 2020 with sexually assaulting two other men in two separate incidents, and is awaiting trial on those charges. Police say in both cases he met the men over social media.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Nova Scotia massage therapist found guilty of violent sexual assault

Sex Crime Unit investigators encourage any additional victims to make a report.

For more information on how to make a report and what to expect once a sexual report is filed, see the Saskatoon Police Service’s website.

— With files from David Giles 

Click to play video: 'Kyle Edward Norman facing 3rd sexual assault charge in Saskatoon' Kyle Edward Norman facing 3rd sexual assault charge in Saskatoon
Kyle Edward Norman facing 3rd sexual assault charge in Saskatoon – Jul 30, 2020
