Kyle Edward Norman facing additional sexual assault charge following incident with 16-year-old

A Saskatoon man is facing a charge of sexual assault after an alleged incident with a 16-year-old boy on an acreage southwest of the city.

A Saskatoon police report said Kyle Edward Norman, 38, also faces new charges of breach of release and two counts of breach of conditions and has been remanded into custody.

The most recently reported incident is alleged to have occurred on March 12 on Hodgson Road. Police allege Norman connected with the boy, who is now 17, over social media before bringing him to the acreage where the assault is alleged to have occurred.

Norman was previously charged in 2020 with sexually assaulting two other men in two separate incidents, and is awaiting trial on those charges. Police say in both cases he met the men over social media.

Sex Crime Unit investigators encourage any additional victims to make a report.

For more information on how to make a report and what to expect once a sexual report is filed, see the Saskatoon Police Service’s website.

— With files from David Giles

