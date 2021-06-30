Chris Pratt on his latest action and alien film ‘The Tomorrow War’

Send this page to someone via email

Time travellers, aliens and the fight for human survival are things you can expect in the Amazon Prime original movie The Tomorrow War, set to release on July 2.

The movie’s leading pair, Chris Pratt and Sam Richardson, recently joined The Morning Show for an exclusive daytime sneak peek of their latest blockbuster.

Directed by Chris McKay, the film follows Dan Forester (Pratt), a family man and high school teacher recruited by a group of time travellers from 2051 to fight against an alien species that threatens to wipe out the human race.

Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Forester joins forces with a scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) to rewrite the fate of the planet. Charlie (Richardson) is among the soldiers also recruited to help fight in the war.

In a promotional Amazon Prime clip, Pratt says what makes the film unique is that regular people are thrust into battle.

“It’s been a while since a movie like this has come out,” he says. “Something that has heart, that’s really funny, action-packed. Once you pull the lever and the roller-coaster starts, it doesn’t stop.”

The trailer gives off a Terminator vibe, which is fitting considering Pratt’s father-in-law is the Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Pratt says he did show Schwarzenegger the trailer, but prefaced beforehand that one of his lines — “I’ll be back” — doesn’t hold up to the famous catchphrase from the Terminator franchise.

“It’s very earnest and underplayed and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna show me saying I will be back to Arnold,’ who murders that phrase in every movie he did,” says Pratt.

Despite the dramatic premise of the film, there is still no shortage of comedy and funny one-liners, which Pratt says Richardson does better than him.

“Chris is also able to imbue humanity and humour in everything,” says Richardson.

On Pratt’s Instagram, he shared some viewing tips for audiences to best enjoy the film. The first was to turn off your phone.

“This is something we do at the movie theatre because we’re forced to but it actually really heightens the movie-going experience,” he says.

He also recommends taking advantage of the fact that we’re at home by getting comfy and wearing our pyjamas.

“And then, finally, turn up the volume as loud as you can,” Pratt says.

For more information on ‘The Tomorrow War’ and for the full daytime exclusive with Chris Pratt and Sam Richardson, watch the video above.