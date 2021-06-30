What’s open on Canada Day in Winnipeg?

If you’re celebrating Canada Day on Thursday in Winnipeg, be aware that many local services, businesses and resources will be closed or run under holiday hours.
Services
- All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed.
- Garbage and recycling collection takes place as usual.
- The Brady Road 4R Winnipeg depot will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., while its Pacific and Panet counterparts will be closed.
- Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.
- Outdoor pools and splash pads will be open, weather dependent.
- Four local wading pools — Dakota Park, McKittrick Park, Central Park and Westdale — will open Thursday. The others will open Friday.
- Animal Services will be closed
- Libraries will be closed for hold pickups
- The city’s 311 help line will be available 24-7
- Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail
Provincial and most federal offices will be closed
Shopping
- Kildonan Place, Grant Park, Garden City and St. Vital Centre will be closed.
- CF Polo Park will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Some grocery and big box stores have limited hours. Check your local store for details.
- Most Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Attractions
- The Manitoba Museum will be closed.
- Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open with regular hours.
- The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be closed.
