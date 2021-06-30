Menu

Canada

What’s open on Canada Day in Winnipeg?

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 5:04 pm
What's open and what's closed in Winnipeg on Canada Day?. View image in full screen
What's open and what's closed in Winnipeg on Canada Day?. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

If you’re celebrating Canada Day on Thursday in Winnipeg, be aware that many local services, businesses and resources will be closed or run under holiday hours.

Services

  • All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed.
  • Garbage and recycling collection takes place as usual.
  • The Brady Road 4R Winnipeg depot will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., while its Pacific and Panet counterparts will be closed.
  • Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.
  • Outdoor pools and splash pads will be open, weather dependent.
  • Four local wading pools — Dakota Park, McKittrick Park, Central Park and Westdale — will open Thursday. The others will open Friday.
  • Animal Services will be closed
  • Libraries will be closed for hold pickups
  • The city’s 311 help line will be available 24-7
  • Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail

Provincial and most federal offices will be closed

Read more: 'No pride' — Growing calls to cancel Canada Day amid residential schools discovery

Shopping

  • Kildonan Place, Grant Park, Garden City and St. Vital Centre will be closed.
  • CF Polo Park will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Some grocery and big box stores have limited hours. Check your local store for details.
  • Most Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Attractions

  • The Manitoba Museum will be closed.
  • Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open with regular hours.
  • The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be closed.
